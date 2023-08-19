Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

