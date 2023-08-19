Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

