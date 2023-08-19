Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $584,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $271.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.