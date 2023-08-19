Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVT opened at $51.48 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,523 shares of company stock worth $1,588,842. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.