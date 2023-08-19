7,157 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

