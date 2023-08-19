Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

