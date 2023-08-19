Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 902 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $130.34 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

