Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $591,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.60. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,025 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

