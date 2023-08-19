Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $547,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,222 shares of company stock worth $8,827,350 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

