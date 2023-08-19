Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $551,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,691,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,710 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $15,751,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

GRMN stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.