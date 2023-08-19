5,094 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ATO stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

