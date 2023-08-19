NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NVR by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,078.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6,209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5,755.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

