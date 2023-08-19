Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 8,055 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

TRGP opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

