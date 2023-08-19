Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $671,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 221.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

