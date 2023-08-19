Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average of $290.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

