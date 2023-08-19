Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,146 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

