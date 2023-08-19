Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $727,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $79.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

