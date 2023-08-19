Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $755,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.