Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 155,343 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,343 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

