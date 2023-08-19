Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Datadog worth $71,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Datadog by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $21,247,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.63 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

