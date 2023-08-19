Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.84 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

