Pictet Asset Management SA Has $27.31 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,049,038 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.14 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

