Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,129 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $40,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

