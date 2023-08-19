Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $15,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $259.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

