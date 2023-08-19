Keybank National Association OH Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

