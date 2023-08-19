Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 32,291 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

