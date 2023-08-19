Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 146.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $41.13 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

