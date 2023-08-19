Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $118,756. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

