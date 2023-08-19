McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $82,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

