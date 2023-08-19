Swiss National Bank Has $78.54 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Cardinal Health worth $78,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $85.85 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

