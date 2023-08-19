Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 326,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $50,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

