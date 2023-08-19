Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Sun Communities worth $69,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $5,648,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $454,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $169.56.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.