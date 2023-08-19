Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Ball worth $68,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of BALL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

