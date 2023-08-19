Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

