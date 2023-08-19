Swiss National Bank Sells 1,590 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $68,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Markel Group by 751.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Markel Group by 172.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,492.30 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,352.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

