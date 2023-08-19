Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Teradyne worth $66,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.