Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $88,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $482.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.60. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.