Swiss National Bank Sells 41,900 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

