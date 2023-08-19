Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Ameren worth $88,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,271,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ameren Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.