Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $74,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XYL opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

