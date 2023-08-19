Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 167,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $192.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.38.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

