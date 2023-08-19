Swiss National Bank Has $77.69 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $77,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after acquiring an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

