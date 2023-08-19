Judson C. Linville Purchases 34,000 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.72 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.