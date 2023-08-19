Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,051 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

