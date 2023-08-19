Keybank National Association OH Takes $1.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

