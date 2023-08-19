BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,998 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

