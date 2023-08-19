Toro (NYSE:TTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTC has been the subject of several other reports. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Toro has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

