U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

