Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 367.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.