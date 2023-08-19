Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.